Vea had an MRI Monday that came back negative for an ACL tear, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Vea injured his knee Sunday against the Bengals and the team feared he may be done for the season with a torn ACL. He will likely still miss some time due to the injury, but the team hasn't given a timetable for his return. Look for Beau Allen or Rakem Nunez-Roches to see extra snaps for as long as Vea is sidelined or limited.