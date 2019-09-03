Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Back on practice field
Vea (knee) returned to practice Tuesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Vea suffered a sprained LCL early in training camp, but it looks like he has recovered well and could be on the field Week 1. The 2018 first-round pick averaged 38 defensive snaps per game last year, totaling 28 tackles and three sacks. Vea's healthy will be crucial to the Bucs' defense this season, as he's expected to be the starting nose tackle.
