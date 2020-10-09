site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Carted off the field
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 8, 2020
at
11:26 pm ET 1 min read
Vea was carted off the field Thursday against the Bears, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
It appeared that Vea's ankle was rolled up on late in the fourth quarter of Thursday's contest. With the big defensive tackle out for the remainder of the contest, look for Rakeem Nunez-Roches to see an uptick in snaps.
