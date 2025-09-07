Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Cleared to play Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vea (foot) is active for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Falcons.
Vea missed the Bucs' first two practices of the week due to a foot injury. He managed to draw the questionable tag after logging a full practice Friday, and the veteran defensive lineman has done enough to be cleared to play Sunday. Vea is coming off a 2024 season in which he logged a career-high 7.0 sacks across 16 regular-season games.
