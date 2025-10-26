default-cbs-image
Vea (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Vea missed the final two practices of the week due to a foot injury, but he has been cleared to play in Sunday's NFC South tilt after going through pregame warmups without suffering a setback. The eighth-year pro has 17 tackles (eight solo), including 2.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery through the first seven games of the regular season.

