Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Cleared to play Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vea (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Vea missed the final two practices of the week due to a foot injury, but he has been cleared to play in Sunday's NFC South tilt after going through pregame warmups without suffering a setback. The eighth-year pro has 17 tackles (eight solo), including 2.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery through the first seven games of the regular season.
