Vea (toe) did not participate at the Buccaneers' walkthrough Wednesday, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

Vea missed the team's Week 14 win over the Falcons due to a toe injury and his status is still uncertain heading into Week 15. He'll likely need to return to practice in some capacity for one of Tampa Bay's final two sessions of the week if he's going to play Sunday in Green Bay.