Vea totaled four tackles (all solo), including a sack, during the Buccaneers' 27-22 loss to the Ravens in Week 8.

The big tackle continued his career-best sack tear, recording his third quarterback takedown in the last four games and setting a new career high with 4.5 sacks for the season. Vea also has an atypically high nine stops over the last pair of contests, leaving him on pace to eclipse the career-best 35 tackles he recorded across 16 games in 2019.