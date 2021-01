Coach Bruce Arians said that a decision on whether to activate Vea (leg) from IR won't be made until Saturday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Vea has participated in practice the last three days, and it looks like he has at least a chance at coming off IR in time for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Packers. He hasn't played since fracturing his leg Week 5, so the Buccaneers could certainly opt to cap Vea's snaps even if he does retake the field.