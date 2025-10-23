Vea (foot) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Vea was able to participate in Wednesday's walkthrough, so the foot injury he's working through may be a recent issue rather than one he picked up during Monday's loss to the Lions. Friday's practice report will provide more clarity on Vea's chances of playing Sunday against the Saints. If he's not cleared to play, then Elijah Simmons, C.J. Brewer and Greg Gaines (toe) would be in line to see more snaps on the defensive line in Week 8.