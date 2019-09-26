Vea (groin) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

Vea logged 42 snaps on defense and another four on special teams in the Week 3 loss to the Giants, finishing with just an assisted tackle, his lowest tally through three games. The second-year defensive lineman would be key to helping slow a Rams running game helmed by Todd Gurley in Week 4, and his practice participation, or lack thereof, in Thursday's session should shed more light on his chances of being on the field versus Los Angeles.