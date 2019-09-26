Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Dealing with groin issue
Vea (groin) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
Vea logged 42 snaps on defense and another four on special teams in the Week 3 loss to the Giants, finishing with just an assisted tackle, his lowest tally through three games. The second-year defensive lineman would be key to helping slow a Rams running game helmed by Todd Gurley in Week 4, and his practice participation, or lack thereof, in Thursday's session should shed more light on his chances of being on the field versus Los Angeles.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Gordon ends holdout, returns
Chris Towers and Ben Gretch get you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Turnaround coming
It's been a tough stretch for Jared Goff, but if he's ever going to turn things around, it...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...