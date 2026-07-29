Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Dealing with tweaked back

Vea suffered a tweaked back in Tuesday's condition test at training camp, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Vea is "holding in" at training camp after he requested a trade out of Tampa Bay earlier in the week. He's looking for a new contract as he heads into the final year of a four-year, $71 million extension that was signed in 2022. Vea started all 17 regular-season games in 2025 and recorded 34 tackles (16 solo), including 4.5 sacks. He's certainly on the downslope of his career and is looking to cash in one more time.