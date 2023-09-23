Vea (pectoral) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Eagles, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Vea was a limited participant in all practice sessions this past week after registering three tackles -- including 1.5 sacks -- in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Bears. His presence will be sorely missed if he's unable to suit up against the Eagles' formidable offensive line. Nose tackle Greg Gaines will be tasked with a larger workload should Vea be ruled out for Monday.