Vea (foot) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Vea has missed the first two practices of the week while working through a foot injury. Friday is the last chance for Vea to practice, but participating even in a limited capacity would put him in good shape to play in Sunday's regular-season opener against Atlanta. Greg Gaines would be slated to see more snaps with the first-team defense alongside Logan Hall and Calijah Kancey if Vea is not cleared to play.