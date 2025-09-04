Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Doesn't practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vea (foot) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Vea has missed the first two practices of the week while working through a foot injury. Friday is the last chance for Vea to practice, but participating even in a limited capacity would put him in good shape to play in Sunday's regular-season opener against Atlanta. Greg Gaines would be slated to see more snaps with the first-team defense alongside Logan Hall and Calijah Kancey if Vea is not cleared to play.