Vea will start at defensive tackle in Sunday's game against the Browns in place of Gerald McCoy (calf), Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The 2018 first-round pick didn't even make his debut until Week 4 due to a calf injury of his own, and he'll now step in for his Pro Bowl teammate versus Cleveland. Vea will look to help contain rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield and a Browns backfield now helmed by fellow first-year player Nick Chubb in the wake of Carlos Hyde's trade to the Jaguars on Friday.