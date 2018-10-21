Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Draws first NFL start
Vea will start at defensive tackle in Sunday's game against the Browns in place of Gerald McCoy (calf), Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The 2018 first-round pick didn't even make his debut until Week 4 due to a calf injury of his own, and he'll now step in for his Pro Bowl teammate versus Cleveland. Vea will look to help contain rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield and a Browns backfield now helmed by fellow first-year player Nick Chubb in the wake of Carlos Hyde's trade to the Jaguars on Friday.
