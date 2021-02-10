Vea, who recorded a solo tackle during the Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, finished the regular season with 10 tackles (six solo) and two sacks across five games.

The 2018 first-round pick had gotten his season off to a fine start until suffering a leg fracture in Week 5 against the Bears, a development which landed him on injured reserve. However, with the Buccaneers advancing to the NFC Championship Game, Vea had just enough time to heal sufficiently and make his return in that contest against the Packers and log 33 snaps, albeit without accruing any statistics. The jumbo-sized tackle should be back to full health, if he isn't quite there already, if there are any on-field OTAs in late spring, and he figures to once again play a pivotal role in helping the Buccaneers maintain their No. 1 ranking against the run in 2021.