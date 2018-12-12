Vea logged four tackles (three solo) in the Buccaneers' 28-14 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

The mammoth tackle equaled the career-best tackle total he'd managed two games ago against the 49ers. Vea always has a chance to log decent tackle numbers against run-heavy offenses, but other than the pair of contests with four stops, he's posted one tackle or has been shut out in the eight other games he's suited up for. As a result, he remains a low-upside IDP option for the time being.