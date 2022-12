Vea (foot) is expected to suit up for Monday's game against the Saints, Ian reports.

Vea and Akiem Hicks (foot), both listed as questionable, are expected to be active for Monday Night Football. Having both defensive linemen would bode well for Tampa Bay's ability to keep Alvin Kamara and New Orleans' rushing attack in check, though a final word on Vea's status may not come until prior to Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.