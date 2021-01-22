The Buccaneers plan to activate Vea (leg) from injured reserve for Sunday's game in Green Bay, Peter Schrager of FOXSports.com reports.

Coach Bruce Arians said the decision wouldn't be made until Saturday, but Schrager suggests it's close to a done deal. The 347-pound defensive tackle has been practicing this week, hoping to return from IR and make his first appearance since he fractured his leg/ankle Oct. 8 in a loss to the Bears. His return could make life more difficult for Aaron Jones and the Green Bay running game, though Vea probably won't be in top form after the extended absence.