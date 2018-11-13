Vea recorded one sack across 28 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Redskins.

Vea reached the quarterback for the first time in his young career Sunday afternoon and was one of three sacks on the day for the Buccaneers. Vea's 28 reps (48 percent) slightly edge out Beau Allen's 27 -- as the two continue to play rotational roles on the defensive line alongside veteran Gerald McCoy.

