Vea is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers with a calf injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Vea sustained a calf injury and was seen being carted to the locker room during the first quarter. While the nature of this issue is still unclear, it appears he'll likely remain out for the remainder of this contest. In his stead, Rakeem Nunez-Roches to step up into a bigger role alongside William Gholston.