Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Full participant in camp
RotoWire Staff
Vea (hand) has been a full participant in training camp, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
Vea has made a full recovery from hand surgery he underwent at the end of June. The defensive tackle has impressed at camp with his lateral quickness as he heads into his third season.
