Vea recorded five tackles (two solo), including a sack, in Sunday's 21-3 loss to the Panthers.
Vea contributed on a sack for the fourth time in seven games as he swallowed up PJ Walker for a seven-yard loss in the second quarter, and he is now just one sack away from setting a new career high. The 347-pound nose tackle also recorded a season high in tackles against Carolina, and he has compiled 18 stops, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble so far in 2022. Vea could put up another season-best outing while facing the Ravens' run-heavy offense Thursday night.