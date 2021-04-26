The Buccaneers have picked up the fifth-year option on Vea's rookie contract, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The fifth-year option is usually picked up for any first-round pick that hasn't been a bust. It's debatable if Vea has lived up to his status as the 12th overall pick in 2018, but there's no question he's a quality player, picking up 73 tackles and 7.5 sacks through 34 NFL games despite taking a lot of snaps at nose tackle. He missed the final 11 games of the 2020 regular season with a leg fracture, eventually returning for the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl. A breakout season could be ahead in 2021, especially if he doesn't have any issues with the leg this offseason. In any case, the Bucs aren't taking too much of a risk here, as fifth-year options are guaranteed for injury only.