Vea (back) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

The Buccaneers' starting nose tackle upgraded from a limited practice session Thursday to a full-go Friday, indicating that he has moved past his back injury enough to play in Sunday's road contest with the Bills. Cleared to play, the 347-pound Vea will likely be a large part of the Buccaneers' plan to stop Bills running back James Cook.