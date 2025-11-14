Vea (back) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

The Buccaneers starting nose tackle upgraded from a limited practice session Thursday to a full go Friday, indicating that he has moved past his back injury enough to play in Sunday's road contest with the Bills. Cleared to play, the 347 pound Vea will likely be a large part of the Buccaneers' plan to stop Bills running back James Cook.