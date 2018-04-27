Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Headed to Tampa
The Buccaneers selected Vea in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 12th overall.
The Buccaneers traded back from the seventh spot to land Vea at 12. A truly hulking figure at 6-foot-4, 347 pounds, Vea's uncommon size is compounded by his uncommon athleticism and conditioning for his size, almost by default earning him a comparison to fellow defensive tackle Dontari Poe. Vea will command double teams more often than most players and his game doesn't really entail big box scores, so his IDP utility might not ever match his usefulness in real life.
