Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Holding in

Vea did not practice this week as a minicamp hold-in, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Vea is entering the last year of his contract, during which he is scheduled to receive up to $17 million in non-guaranteed funds for play throughout the 2026 season. The defensive tackle played a full season's worth of games for the first time in 2019, and with consistent production leading the defensive line, he likely feels he is entitled to an extension before putting his body on the line another year. If Vea continues to hold in without a trade or extension, Elijah Simmons could develop an increased role in the Buccaneers' defense heading into the 2026 regular season.