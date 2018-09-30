Vea (calf) is expected to play Sunday against the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Vea has missed the first three weeks of his rookie season with a nagging calf injury. The 6-foot-4, 347-pound defensive tackle looks prepared to clog some lanes against RB Jordan Howard and the Bears. The first-round pick didn't work in preseason, though, so there could be some growing pains through his first snaps and fantasy owners should discount his IDP value accordingly.

More News
Our Latest Stories