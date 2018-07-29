Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Injures calf

Vea suffered a left calf strain on Sunday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

A first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Vea is expected to have an immediate and significant role along the defensive line in Tampa Bay this season. His calf strain may sideline him for a short period but shouldn't impact him longterm.

