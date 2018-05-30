Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Inks rookie contract

Vea, a 2018 first-round pick, signed his rookie contract Thursday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The 12th overall pick agreed to the standard four-year contract with a fifth-year option mandated by the collective bargaining agreement for first-round selections. Vea's signing, as well as that of second-round pick Carlton Davis on the same day, leaves second-round pick Ronald Jones as the only unsigned member of the 2018 draft class. Vea is expected to be a linchpin on a revamped defensive line that has also added free agent Vinny Curry and trade acquisition Jason Pierre-Paul this offseason.

