Coach Bruce Arians said Friday that Vea suffered a broken leg during Thursday's loss to the Bears, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Vea had to be carted off the field late in the fourth quarter of Thursday's loss, and Arians confirms that the severity of his injury is likely season-ending. Expect the 25-year-old to officially land on IR in the near future, and Rakeem Nunez-Roches to handle an expanded defensive role going forward.