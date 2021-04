Vea will likely be picked up by the Bucs' according to General Manager Jason Licht, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Though Vea didn't have as much game action in his 2020 campaign as seasons prior because of a leg injury, he managed to record 10 tackles (6 solo) and two sacks through his five games. The 26-year-old plays a pivotal role in the team's defense, and it's no surprise Tampa Bay would want to keep a crucial part of their defensive line.