Vea (knee) logged a full practice Thursday, Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vea has been dealing with a sprained knee since early August, but was able to avoid surgery and looks as though he will be ready for Week 1. The initial timeline for the nose tackle's recovery was within the first four weeks of the regular season, so having him back so early is a positive development for the Buccaneers. Vea should slot in as a starter provided he doesn't suffer any setbacks before Sunday's season opener against the 49ers.

