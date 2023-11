Vea (groin) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Vea missed the Bucs' Week 8 contest against the Bills on Thursday after sustaining a groin injury in Week 7 against the Falcons. Barring any setback, Vea should be able to return against the Texans on Sunday. He has 21 tackles (13 solo), including 3.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in six games this year.