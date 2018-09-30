Vea (calf) is active for the first time in his NFL career for Sunday's Week 4 tilt against the Bears, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The 2018 first-round pick will finally see game action after progressively improving in practice over the last several weeks. Vea is expected to immediately serve as a stalwart run-stopping presence in the middle of the Buccaneers' defensive line, although Smith reports that William Gholston will draw the start next to Gerald McCoy at defensive tackle in the absence of Beau Allen (foot).