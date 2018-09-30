Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Making pro debut in Week 4
Vea (calf) is active for the first time in his NFL career for Sunday's Week 4 tilt against the Bears, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The 2018 first-round pick will finally see game action after progressively improving in practice over the last several weeks. Vea is expected to immediately serve as a stalwart run-stopping presence in the middle of the Buccaneers' defensive line, although Smith reports that William Gholston will draw the start next to Gerald McCoy at defensive tackle in the absence of Beau Allen (foot).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....