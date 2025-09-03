default-cbs-image
Vea (foot) did not participate at the Buccaneers' practice Wednesday, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

Vea popped up on the injury report with an apparent foot injury Wednesday, ultimately sitting out the entirety of practice. The defensive tackle will have two more opportunities to return to practice before Sunday's regular-season opener against Atlanta.

