Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Misses practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vea (foot) did not participate at the Buccaneers' practice Wednesday, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.
Vea popped up on the injury report with an apparent foot injury Wednesday, ultimately sitting out the entirety of practice. The defensive tackle will have two more opportunities to return to practice before Sunday's regular-season opener against Atlanta.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Career-high sack total in '24•
-
Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Sets new career best in sacks•
-
Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Ready for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Limited to open week•
-
Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Stuffs stat sheet in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Season-high tackle total in loss•