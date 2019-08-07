Vea (knee) is scheduled to receive an MRI on his knee Friday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Vea walked off the field early during Tuesday's practice and did not return. The second-year defensive tackle appears to be managing a knee injury, the details of which are likely to remain undisclosed until after his MRI. Vea previously suffered a calf injury in training camp last season, the severity of which delayed the start of his rookie season by four weeks. He'll work to begin his sophomore season healthy.