Play

Veva (neck) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vea shook off a groin injury before Week 4's game versus the Texans, and now he's dealing with a new issue. The severity is unclear and neck injuries can be tricky. Vea is a clear upgrade over his replacement Beau Allen, so the Buccaneers are hoping he'll be ready for Sunday's matchup against Alvin Kamara and the Saints.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories