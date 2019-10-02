Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Neck injury surfaces
Veva (neck) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Vea shook off a groin injury before Week 4's game versus the Texans, and now he's dealing with a new issue. The severity is unclear and neck injuries can be tricky. Vea is a clear upgrade over his replacement Beau Allen, so the Buccaneers are hoping he'll be ready for Sunday's matchup against Alvin Kamara and the Saints.
