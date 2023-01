Vea (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Falcons, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

After sitting out of practice all week with his nagging calf injury, Vea will be forced to miss the Buccaneers' regular season finale in Week 18. With Tampa Bay already locked into a contest during next weekend's Wild Card round, the team is likely just being cautious with their starting nose tackle. In Vea's absence Sunday, Rakeem Nunez-Roches will likely replace him on the defensive line.