Vea (groin) is inactive for the Buccaneers' contest with the Bills on Thursday Night Football, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Vea will take a seat for Week 8 after suffering a groin injury in the team's Week 7 loss to the Falcons. In his place, Greg Gaines will likely handle the lion's share of the workload at nose tackle against Buffalo.
