Buccaneers' Vita Vea: No limitations Friday
Vea (groin) was a full participant in Friday's practice.
Vea had a steady increase in workload this week while dealing with a groin injury, and it concluded with a full practice Friday. He should be a full go Sunday afternoon against the Rams after being removed from the injury report.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football Injury Report
Dave Richard has the low-down on the impactful injuries that will affect your Fantasy matchups...
-
Week 4 WR Preview: Injury audibles?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 4 including...
-
Week 4 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 4 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...