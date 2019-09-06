Vea will suit up for Sunday's game against the 49ers without a snap count, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Vea missed the entire preseason due to a sprained knee but now looks back to full health. The 2018 first-round pick averaged just 38 defensive snaps per game as a rookie, and now appears primed for an increased role. Vea will serve as Tampa Bay's starting nose tackle versus the 49ers.