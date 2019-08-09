Buccaneers' Vita Vea: No surgery needed on knee
Vea (knee) will not need surgery and is expected to be able to return within the first four weeks of the regular season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Vea suffered the knee injury in Tuesday's practice, and after an MRI, it appears that the defensive tackle is on tap to miss limited time during the regular season. How Vea recovers and progresses over the next couple of weeks should given a good indication on how long an absence he is facing once the regular season starts.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football prep: Impact rookie WRs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Reviewing our 14-team PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 14-team PPR mock draft and hands out letter grades to his...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
What does the elite tier at quarterback look like as we get into preseason action? Dave Richard...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
In the latest update to his running back tiers, Dave Richard finds some popular breakout candidates...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Wide receivers made a big comeback in Fantasy last season. Dave Richard takes a look at the...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
You've got two options at tight end: Go big early, or wait. Dave Richard breaks the position...