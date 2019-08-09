Vea (knee) will not need surgery and is expected to be able to return within the first four weeks of the regular season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Vea suffered the knee injury in Tuesday's practice, and after an MRI, it appears that the defensive tackle is on tap to miss limited time during the regular season. How Vea recovers and progresses over the next couple of weeks should given a good indication on how long an absence he is facing once the regular season starts.

