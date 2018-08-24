Vea (calf) is unlikely to play in Friday's game against the Lions, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Vea hasn't played in any of the Buccaneers preseason games as he's worked his way back from a calf strain. He remains without a concrete timetable for return, but the team will hope to have the No. 12 overall pick from this year's draft back in action in time for Week 1.