Vea (calf) is unlikely to play in Friday's game against the Lions, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Vea hasn't played in any of the Buccaneers preseason games as he's worked his way back from a calf strain. He remains without a concrete timetable for return, but the team will hope to have the No. 12 overall pick from this year's draft back in action in time for Week 1.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jonespromo.jpg

    Picking No. 2 in PPR

    Gurley or Bell? Gurley or Bell or Johnson? Gurley or Bell or Johnson or Brown? If you think...

  • matt-ryan.jpg

    Picking No. 3 in PPR

    Jamey Eisenberg shows you how to build your team if you pick No. 3 overall in a PPR league...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers

    Picking No. 5 in PPR

    Sad that you missed out on a top-four selection? Don't be! Dave Richard says picking fifth...