Vea (calf) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Vea has yet to return to practice after being sidelined for over a month with a strained calf. The No. 12 overall pick from this year's draft, Vea's availability for Sunday's season-opener against the Saints appears to be in legitimate jeopardy. If Vea is unavailable Sunday, veteran Beau Allen is expected to line up alongside Gerald McCoy.

More News
Our Latest Stories