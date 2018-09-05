Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Not practicing Wednesday
Vea (calf) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Vea has yet to return to practice after being sidelined for over a month with a strained calf. The No. 12 overall pick from this year's draft, Vea's availability for Sunday's season-opener against the Saints appears to be in legitimate jeopardy. If Vea is unavailable Sunday, veteran Beau Allen is expected to line up alongside Gerald McCoy.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: TE/K/DST
Jordan Reed is healthy, which means Jamey Eisenberg is starting him in Week 1. See who else...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Kenyan Drake may be listed as a co-starter, but there's no doubt he should be in your lineup...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Philip Rivers is always undervalued, and Jamey Eisenberg thinks he's one of the top quarterbacks...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire: Target SF
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Heath Cummings covers the news you may have missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Le'Veon...