The Buccaneers activated Vea (leg) from injured reserve Friday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Vea practiced this week for the first time since suffering a fractured ankle in Week 5 against the Bears. The third-year defensive tackle will immediately bolster the Buccaneers' front seven when he's on the field, but Vea could be on a pitch count in his first game in over three months. Through the first five games of the year, Vea recorded 10 tackles -- three for a loss -- two sacks and three quarterback hits.