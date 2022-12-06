Vea (foot) has been ruled active for Monday Night Football versus New Orleans, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Vea popped up with a foot injury during practice and was deemed questionable before playing 45 defensive snaps in Week 12's loss to the Browns. While this issue carried over into Week 13, the 347-pound nose tackle will ultimately suit up for Monday's divisional matchup. Vea should continue to provide a dominating presence against the Saints' banged-up offensive line.