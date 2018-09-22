Vea (calf) will remain sidelined for Monday night's matchup with the Steelers, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vea was able to practice, albeit in limited fashion, for the first time this week since the regular season kicked off. Still, the rookie first-round pick is not quite ready to make his NFL debut. With starting defensive tackle Beau Allen (foot) also sidelined, Gerald McCoy and Jerel Worthy will be the only healthy interior linemen available for Tampa Bay.