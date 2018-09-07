Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Out for opener
Vea (calf) will not play in Sunday's season opening matchup with the Saints, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Vea has not been able to return to practice after being sidelined for nearly a month, so there is no surprise that he has been ruled out for Week 1. Expect the team to exercise caution with their No. 12 overall pick in order to ensure his health going forward. His absence will leave Jerel Worthy as the sole healthy backup at defensive tackle.
