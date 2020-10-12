Vea suffered a season-ending leg injury in Thursday's loss to the Bears and was placed on injured reserve Monday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Vea suffered a broken leg Thursday, an injury he won't be able to recover from this season. It's a major loss for the Buccaneers, as the 2018 first-round pick has handled a major workload and produced two sacks through the first five games. If the recovery goes as planned, Vea should be ready to begin the 2021 campaign. Rakeem Nunez-Roches is expected to start at nose tackle moving forward.